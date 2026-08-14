Scientists find H1821+643 winds disturb gas 300,000 light-years away

Turns out, the energy these black hole winds carry is equal to billions of supernova explosions, pretty wild! Researchers tracked ionized iron in the surrounding gas to measure this impact.

H1821+643 hosts one of the biggest black holes known, weighing in at 3 to 4 billion times our sun's mass. Interestingly, it spins really slowly, likely because of messy mergers with other black holes over time.

This study shows that supermassive black holes don't just swallow stuff: they also send out massive energy waves that shape their cosmic neighborhoods as far as 300,000 light-years away.