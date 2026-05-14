Scientists find iron-60 in ancient Antarctic ice tracing solar path
Scientists just found traces of a rare radioactive isotope called iron-60 in Antarctic ice that's tens of thousands of years old.
Why does that matter? Iron-60 comes from exploding stars, and its presence helps us track where the solar system has traveled through space, especially as it moves through clouds of gas and dust left by dying stars.
Basically, this ancient ice is like a time capsule showing how our cosmic neighborhood has changed over time.
Study challenges local interstellar cloud ideas
By studying 300kg of this super-old ice, researchers discovered surprisingly low levels of iron-60.
That hints there was less interstellar dust around Earth back then than scientists expected.
This challenges some old ideas about the Local Interstellar Cloud (the giant cosmic cloud we're moving through right now) and shows how Earth's own history can reveal secrets about what's happening way out in space.