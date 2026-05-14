Scientists find iron-60 in ancient Antarctic ice tracing solar path Technology May 14, 2026

Scientists just found traces of a rare radioactive isotope called iron-60 in Antarctic ice that's tens of thousands of years old.

Why does that matter? Iron-60 comes from exploding stars, and its presence helps us track where the solar system has traveled through space, especially as it moves through clouds of gas and dust left by dying stars.

Basically, this ancient ice is like a time capsule showing how our cosmic neighborhood has changed over time.