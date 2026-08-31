Scientists find Mars southern mantle 750°F hotter than north

Researchers used "tidal tomography" (kind of like a planetary X-ray) with data from NASA orbiters to map what is going on inside Mars.

The extra heat in the south might mean there is still molten rock down there, which could help explain past volcanic activity and weird magnetic signals NASA has picked up.

Scientists think this heat might be leftover from an ancient giant impact or trapped under thick crust, and future missions will dig deeper into these Martian mysteries.