Scientists find new lunar route saving 58.8 meters per 2nd Technology May 21, 2026

Big news for space travel: scientists have found a new route to the moon that uses way less fuel, about 58.8 meters per second less than the previous best option.

After running millions of computer simulations, they landed on this clever shortcut, which could make future moon missions much cheaper and more efficient.

As one researcher put it, this new path could be a game-changer for missions to the moon and beyond.