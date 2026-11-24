Scientists get tobacco relative Nicotiana benthamiana to produce paclitaxel
Scientists have figured out how to get a plant closely related to the tobacco used in cigarettes, Nicotiana benthamiana, to produce paclitaxel, a chemotherapy drug originally obtained from yew trees.
This new method, shared in Nature Chemical Biology, could make the drug cheaper and more sustainable to produce.
Researchers boost paclitaxel production over 500-fold
By tweaking the plant's genes, researchers boosted paclitaxel output by over 500 times compared to before.
The current ways of making this drug are expensive, so using tobacco plants could be a real game-changer for cancer treatment in the future.
The team says there's still work ahead to perfect the process, but it's a big step toward making lifesaving medicine more available in the future.