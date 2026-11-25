This find is a big reminder that even famous ecosystems like the Great Barrier Reef can still surprise us.

As Queensland Museum's principal scientist Peter Cowman put it, the Great Barrier Reef is one of the best-studied ecosystems on Earth, yet we are still discovering that we have underestimated the number of coral species living there.

Knowing exactly how many coral species exist helps scientists spot which ones might be at risk and decide where to focus conservation efforts, especially since some of these new corals could be more vulnerable than we thought.