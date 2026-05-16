Scientists identify Venus cloud wave as giant hydraulic jump

First hydraulic jump observed on Venus

This is the first time a hydraulic jump has been seen on another planet.

Basically, waves in Venus's lower clouds get unstable and slow way down, causing powerful updrafts that push sulfuric acid vapor into higher layers, creating that huge cloud bank.

Lead researcher Takeshi Imamura says this discovery helps connect how Venus's wild atmosphere works both sideways and upwards, giving us fresh insight into one of our solar system's most extreme worlds.