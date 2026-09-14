Scientists map DNA folding changes in Alzheimer's brain cells
Technology
Scientists just found that Alzheimer's disease doesn't only cause protein build-up; it actually changes the way DNA folds inside brain cells.
This new research, from Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Washington, and published in Science, used advanced genetic tools and AI to map these DNA shifts, giving us a fresh look at how Alzheimer's works.
Memory genes disrupted in Alzheimer's cells
When DNA folding gets disrupted, genes linked to memory and thinking don't work like they should.
The team used cutting-edge methods (like GAGE-seq) to show these changes also affect how brain cells handle stress and energy.
This could open up new ways to understand (and maybe treat) Alzheimer's in the future.