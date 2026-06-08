Scientists map East Antarctic fan-shaped basin province published in Nature

Researchers link basin to ice movement

Turns out, these linked formations are all part of one huge basin, which reshapes what we know about Antarctica's history.

Researchers used gravity and magnetic data plus crust modeling to piece it together, revealing that the land has been slowly stretching for millions of years.

Because this basin sits under half the East Antarctic Ice Sheet, it affects how ice moves and shapes the landscape: key information for predicting changes as our climate warms.