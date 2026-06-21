Scientists moving alpine ice cores into Antarctic Ice Memory sanctuary
Scientists have started moving ice cores from melting glaciers into a special Antarctic Ice Memory Sanctuary, which opened near Concordia Research Station on January 14.
Using Antarctica's deep freeze (minus 52 Celsius), they're preserving crucial environmental data before it disappears for good.
The first samples came from Mont Blanc and Grand Combin in the Alps.
Scientists racing to save glacier records
Glacier ice is like a time capsule, holding clues about past temperatures, volcanic eruptions, and ancient air trapped inside bubbles.
With glaciers rapidly shrinking due to global warming, especially in places like the Alps, Himalayas, and Andes, scientists are racing to collect samples from 20 glaciers so future generations can study Earth's climate history even after these glaciers are gone.