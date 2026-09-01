Scientists observe quantum phase shift linking atoms to Einstein's gravity
Technology
For the first time, scientists have managed to connect the weird world of quantum physics with Einstein's gravity.
Using supercold rubidium atoms that can be in two places at once, they spotted a tiny phase shift when these atoms' paths came back together, basically confirming Einstein's idea that free fall and weightlessness are the same, even for quantum particles.
Quantum Galileo interferometer measured split atoms
The team used a Quantum Galileo Interferometer, which let them measure this effect while one part of an atom fell and another stayed put.
While this doesn't solve all the mysteries between quantum physics and gravity, it's a big step forward.
Next up: trying this experiment with bigger systems to see how deep the connection goes.