Scientists place 23 reefs off Ireland, France to restore corals
Technology
Scientists placed 23 artificial reefs in August 2025 deep in the ocean off Ireland and France, hoping to revive coral habitats wrecked by bottom trawling.
This big team-up, featuring researchers from Ireland and France, wants to give damaged corals a fresh start as part of the Horizon Europe REDRESS project.
Low-carbon concrete reefs attract sea life
These new reefs are made from low-carbon concrete and designed to feel like a real seabed for sea creatures.
Researchers are trying out different tricks, like adding coral fragments and oyster shells, to help new coral settle in.
Early checks look promising: not only are the coral pieces surviving, but fish and sea urchins have already started moving in.
If this works, it could shape future conservation efforts across Europe.