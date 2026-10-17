Our solar system could become 'bigger' one day

The proposed theory places the "edge" of our solar system on par with distances between neighboring stars.

Green, a former NASA chief scientist and past director of the agency's Planetary Science Division, and Belbruno, a professor of mathematics at Yeshiva University, published their findings in the August 2026 issue of ROOM - The Space Journal of Asgardia.

They note that the boundary isn't defined by sharp line but is instead determined by "a complex dance among forces, energies and trajectories."