Scientists read 2,000-year-old Herculaneum scrolls using burned replicas and scans
Technology
Scientists are figuring out how to read 2,000-year-old scrolls from Herculaneum without destroying them.
These ancient texts were turned into fragile charcoal when Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79, so instead of unrolling the originals, researchers burn replica scrolls and use high-tech scans to peek inside.
Lead ink visible on X-ray scans
The secret is in the lead ink: it shows up clearly on X-ray scans, letting scientists spot letters hidden inside the rolled-up scrolls.
This method keeps the real artifacts safe and helps unlock works of ancient literature that have been sealed for centuries.