Scientists recreate cosmic dust to understand life's building blocks

How did they do it?

To pull this off, the team mimicked conditions around dying stars by mixing gasses like nitrogen and carbon dioxide in a vacuum tube and zapping them with a 10,000-volt current.

This created plasma that formed dust similar to what's found in meteorites.

Their findings could help explain how organic compounds may have formed in space—and how they might have played a role in kickstarting life on Earth (and maybe even other planets).

The study just dropped in the Astrophysical Journal.