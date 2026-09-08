Scientists report 1st experimental hints linking gravity and quantum mechanics
For the first time ever, scientists have seen first hints that Einstein's theory of gravity actually works on the tiniest scale, the quantum realm.
Their experiment, published September 2, 2026, shows how general relativity (which explains big stuff like planets) connects with quantum mechanics (which covers tiny particles).
It's a big step toward finally linking these two huge ideas in physics.
Equivalence principle tested with rubidium atoms
Researchers focused on Einstein's equivalence principle, the idea that gravity and acceleration feel the same.
They cooled rubidium atoms to nearly absolute zero and used a special device to split them into a quantum superposition, sending them down two paths at once.
One path stayed put; the other felt gravity. When they brought the atoms back together, they measured tiny shifts caused by gravity, marking the first time this effect has been spotted at such a small scale.
It doesn't solve everything yet, but it brings us closer to uniting physics' biggest theories.