Scientists say Apophis safe during April 13, 2029 flyby

This is a once-in-7,500-year kind of event for an asteroid this size. People in parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa might even spot it with the naked eye.

NASA's OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft will start observing Apophis just before and after its flyby to see how Earth's gravity affects its path and surface.

Plus, telescopes around the world and ESA's Ramses mission will join in, giving scientists a rare chance to learn more about how asteroids behave near our planet.