Scientists say rapidly spinning black holes could split, study shows
Turns out, black holes aren't just cosmic vacuum cleaners that merge when they meet; some scientists now think super-fast spinning black holes could actually split into two.
This new idea, published in Physical Review D, suggests that rapid rotation might let black holes break the usual rules and divide instead of always combining.
Researchers use pair-of-pants topology
Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark and beyond dug into what usually stops black hole splitting.
They used a concept called "pair-of-pants topologies" to explain how the event horizon could reshape during a split.
The team also says gamma-ray telescopes such as Fermi-LAT can search for signals from tiny black-hole fragments that might form during mergers.
It's a fresh way to look at some of the universe's weirdest objects!