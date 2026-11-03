Scientists say rapidly spinning black holes could split, study shows

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark and beyond dug into what usually stops black hole splitting.

They used a concept called "pair-of-pants topologies" to explain how the event horizon could reshape during a split.

The team also says gamma-ray telescopes such as Fermi-LAT can search for signals from tiny black-hole fragments that might form during mergers.

It's a fresh way to look at some of the universe's weirdest objects!