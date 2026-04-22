Scientists say Uranus mu and nu rings could hide moonlets
Turns out, Uranus's rings could be home to some hidden moons we haven't spotted yet.
Scientists studying the planet's mu- and nu-rings found they're made of very different stuff: the mu-ring is icy and tied to the moon Mab, while the nu-ring is rich in carbon compounds.
These differences hint there might be more tiny "moonlets" tucked inside, which could bump Uranus'ss official moon count above 29.
Telescopes strengthen case for Uranus mission
Researchers used data from James Webb, Hubble, and Keck Observatory to get a full picture of what these rings are made of, and it's nothing like Saturn's famous rings.
They also noticed that the mu-ring changes brightness a bit, suggesting there are some mysterious processes happening out there.
All this just makes a stronger case for sending a mission to explore Uranus up close someday!