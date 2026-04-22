Scientists say Uranus mu and nu rings could hide moonlets Technology Apr 22, 2026

Turns out, Uranus's rings could be home to some hidden moons we haven't spotted yet.

Scientists studying the planet's mu- and nu-rings found they're made of very different stuff: the mu-ring is icy and tied to the moon Mab, while the nu-ring is rich in carbon compounds.

These differences hint there might be more tiny "moonlets" tucked inside, which could bump Uranus'ss official moon count above 29.