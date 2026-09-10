Scientists show CD8+ T cells outside brain drive Alzheimer's neurodegeneration
Big news: Scientists just discovered that some of Alzheimer's disease's damage could actually begin outside the brain.
Turns out, certain immune cells (CD8+ T cells, activated by cDC1s) are behind some of the damage linked to Alzheimer's.
This immune activity seems to be a major driver of neurodegeneration.
Mouse study: immune blockade reduces damage
In mouse studies, blocking these immune responses reduced inflammation and brain cell damage, even though tau protein buildup did not substantially change.
The action starts in lymph nodes in the neck, where T cells get primed before heading to the brain.
Researchers say this opens up fresh ways to treat Alzheimer's by targeting immune processes outside the brain, which could make drug delivery easier and help slow down or mitigate neurodegeneration.