Scientists test marine cloud brightening to blunt El Nino impacts

Simulations show stopping super-strong El Nino

Simulations show this technique could actually weaken or even stop super-strong El Nino events, like the 1997-1998 and 2015-2016 El Nino events.

But it's early days. Co-author Katharine Ricke calls it just a "proof-of-concept."

Plus, messing with weather patterns could have side effects, like speeding up La Nina or changing how oceans handle heat and carbon.