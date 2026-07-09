Scientists test marine cloud brightening to blunt El Nino impacts
Technology
With a major El Nino expected later this year, researchers are testing out some creative climate hacks.
Their latest idea? "Marine cloud brightening," which means spraying tiny particles into ocean clouds so they reflect more sunlight and help cool the planet.
Simulations show stopping super-strong El Nino
Simulations show this technique could actually weaken or even stop super-strong El Nino events, like the 1997-1998 and 2015-2016 El Nino events.
But it's early days. Co-author Katharine Ricke calls it just a "proof-of-concept."
Plus, messing with weather patterns could have side effects, like speeding up La Nina or changing how oceans handle heat and carbon.