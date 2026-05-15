Scientists test ultrasound to restore sight after optic nerve damage

Research advances in ultrasound vision restoration

Animal studies look promising, and a 2025 trial in China used ultrasound to treat 16 glaucoma patients with encouraging outcomes.

There's also a new device called Eye Tech Care designed to lower eye pressure in glaucoma patients, but it's still waiting for US approval.

On top of that, researchers are exploring sonogenetics, which uses genetic tweaks plus ultrasound to target specific neurons, potentially opening up even more ways to restore vision without surgery.