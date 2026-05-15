Scientists test ultrasound to restore sight after optic nerve damage
Scientists are testing whether ultrasound, a technology better known for medical scans, could help people see again after optic nerve damage from things like glaucoma or meningitis.
By sending sound waves through the eye and brain, they've found it can stimulate vision-related nerves, and early results suggest it might bring back at least some sight.
Research advances in ultrasound vision restoration
Animal studies look promising, and a 2025 trial in China used ultrasound to treat 16 glaucoma patients with encouraging outcomes.
There's also a new device called Eye Tech Care designed to lower eye pressure in glaucoma patients, but it's still waiting for US approval.
On top of that, researchers are exploring sonogenetics, which uses genetic tweaks plus ultrasound to target specific neurons, potentially opening up even more ways to restore vision without surgery.