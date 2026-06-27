Scientists track down 'Shadow blaster' galaxy via IceCube neutrino detection

'Shadow Blaster' core may produce neutrinos

Unlike what we usually expect (neutrinos coming from black hole jets), Shadow Blaster's packed, star-making core seems to be a major source of these mysterious particles.

This could mean our old ideas about where neutrinos come from need an update.

While it's a big step for space science, astronomers say they'll need more discoveries like this one to know if hidden galaxies like Shadow Blaster are actually common neutrino factories.