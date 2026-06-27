Scientists track down 'Shadow blaster' galaxy via IceCube neutrino detection
Scientists have tracked down a galaxy called "Shadow Blaster," hiding 11 billion light-years from Earth. The big clue? A high-energy neutrino picked up by the IceCube Observatory in Antarctica.
Since the galaxy is buried under cosmic dust and invisible to regular telescopes, researchers used special infrared and submillimeter tools to find it.
'Shadow Blaster' core may produce neutrinos
Unlike what we usually expect (neutrinos coming from black hole jets), Shadow Blaster's packed, star-making core seems to be a major source of these mysterious particles.
This could mean our old ideas about where neutrinos come from need an update.
While it's a big step for space science, astronomers say they'll need more discoveries like this one to know if hidden galaxies like Shadow Blaster are actually common neutrino factories.