Scientists uncover 1st adult T. rex trackway in North Dakota

These 66.5-million-year-old footprints, each about 3 feet long with a 13-foot stride, give us a rare look at how this giant predator actually moved around.

Tyler Lyson, senior curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and co-author of the study, called it, "With a trackway, we can actually follow an animal as it moved across the landscape. That is incredibly rare for T. rex."

Researchers even figured out that this T. rex strolled at about 3.5 to 7.24km per hour, comparable to a brisk walking speed for a human.