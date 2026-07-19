Scientists uncovered 60 million blackfin icefish nests under Filchner Ice Shelf
Scientists first uncovered the world's largest fish breeding colony, about 60 million nests, hidden beneath Antarctica's Filchner Ice Shelf in 2021.
These belong to blackfin icefish, which have see-through bodies and blood that lacks hemoglobin, and they produce specialized antifreeze glycoproteins that prevent ice crystals from forming inside their bodies, allowing them to survive in icy waters.
Scientists urge protection of Antarctic ecosystems
Each nest holds around 1,700 eggs and is carefully guarded by adult males who keep them safe from predators.
The colony thrives thanks to slightly warmer deep water flowing through the area, making it a hot spot for both fish and hungry Weddell seals.
This huge discovery is pushing scientists to call for better protection of Antarctica's unique ecosystems as climate change continues to threaten them.