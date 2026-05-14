Scientists unveil brain decoding system to isolate 1 voice
Scientists just unveiled a brain-decoding system that helps people focus on one voice in a noisy room: think trying to chat with a friend at a loud party.
Published May 14, 2026, this technology reads patterns from the auditory part of the brain to pick out and boost the voice you want to hear, while dialing down background noise.
System hit about 90% accuracy
The system was tried on four people with normal hearing (who already had brain electrodes for epilepsy treatment).
When two conversations played at once, the technology picked out the chosen voice with about 90% accuracy, making listening much less tiring.
While it is early days and may not work as well for those with hearing loss yet, this could inspire smarter hearing aids and devices that actually help people tune out chaos.