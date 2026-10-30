Scientists warn super El Nino driving major global CO2 spike

Drought has made Indonesian peatlands much more flammable, leading to widespread fires and extra CO2 in the air, just like during previous strong El Nino years.

Earth scientists Gareth Roberts and Martin Wooster said, "Parched conditions are exacerbating the flammability of peatlands that were already degraded by deforestation and drainage, making it easier for fires to spark and spread."

With Brazil's Amazonas seeing over double the usual fire hotspots this October, experts say tackling rising CO2 will only get harder as El Nino continues.