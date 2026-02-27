Scindia says no extension for SIM-Messaging link deadline
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has made it clear—there's no plan to extend the February 28, 2026 deadline for linking messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to active SIM cards.
"On national security issues, there can be no compromise," he said.
The rule aims to crack down on cyber frauds that have cost over ₹22,800 crore (year not specified).
How the rule works
The government wants messaging accounts tied to real SIM cards to stop scammers from exploiting loopholes when switching numbers.
If you're traveling and your SIM is still active, you'll keep access—so regular usage shouldn't be affected.
What's the buzz around it?
Mobile operators are calling this a "landmark" move for accountability. But groups representing tech giants like Meta and Google worry it could disrupt users with multiple devices.
The government says ignoring the rule could mean action under new telecom and cybersecurity laws.