Scindia says no extension for SIM-Messaging link deadline Technology Feb 27, 2026

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has made it clear—there's no plan to extend the February 28, 2026 deadline for linking messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to active SIM cards.

"On national security issues, there can be no compromise," he said.

The rule aims to crack down on cyber frauds that have cost over ₹22,800 crore (year not specified).