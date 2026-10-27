SCL Director-General urges India to build chips, not just design
Technology
India can't just focus on designing chips: it needs to build and develop them too, according to Dr. Kamaljeet Singh, Director-General of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL).
Speaking at the 2026 Semiconductor Summit, he pointed out that relying on other countries for key tech tools like EDA software leaves India vulnerable.
India Semiconductor Mission invested ₹76,000 cr
Singh highlighted that India still faces big hurdles: building new technology, training talent, and finding enough funding.
The India Semiconductor Mission has already invested 76,000 crore rupees in new projects and is now moving into a second phase focused on chip design and manufacturing.
SCL is also making chip design more accessible for students by using open-source tools, hoping to inspire more homegrown innovation.