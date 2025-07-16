Scrutinizing AI reasoning models' decision-making process Technology Jul 16, 2025

A bunch of AI researchers and tech leaders are urging everyone to pay more attention to how advanced AI models actually "think."

In a new paper, they say tracking the step-by-step "chains-of-thought" (CoT) these systems use can help keep AI decisions in check and make sure things don't go off the rails.

Models like OpenAI's o3 break problems down piece by piece, making it easier for humans to understand what's going on—and spot issues early.