SEBI warns of 'Boss scam' using impersonated CEO messages
Heads up, SEBI just flagged a new wave of cyber fraud called the "Boss Scam."
Basically, scammers pretend to be CEOs or top bosses and message finance employees on WhatsApp, email, or social media, asking for urgent money transfers.
This alert comes after a spike in cases tracked by India's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.
AI voice cloning deepfakes and malware
Fraudsters are getting creative with AI voice cloning, deepfake video calls, and fake groups to look legit.
Sometimes they sneak malware into.zip files to hijack WhatsApp sessions and send fake payment requests.
SEBI says always double-check fund requests directly with your boss before acting. Also, avoid unknown files and log out of inactive WhatsApp Web sessions.
If you suspect anything fishy, call 1930 or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in. Staying alert is key!