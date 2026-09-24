Secret Meta smart glasses recording of Shubnam raises privacy questions
Smart glasses are quickly catching on in India, but not everyone is thrilled.
After transfeminine designer Shubnam was secretly recorded at a Delhi protest using Meta's smart glasses (and then targeted with online abuse), people are questioning how easy it is for these devices to capture and share moments without consent.
The incident has sparked bigger conversations about personal privacy as more folks start wearing these high-tech specs.
AI risks unnoticed smart glasses recording
With artificial intelligence being developed for some smart-glass prototypes, there is potential for even more invasive recording: think continuous audio and video capture that could go unnoticed.
Meta is expected to unveil new smart glasses, including a pair without cameras, and says its glasses have a capture LED safeguard (like a capture LED that blinks when you take a photo or video).
As demand keeps rising, the challenge of balancing cool tech with real privacy protections is not going away anytime soon.