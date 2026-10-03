Security firm 1Password launches unified access to centralize AI credentials
Technology
1Password just dropped Unified Access, a new tool to help keep AI agents (think: virtual employees) safe when they need to access sensitive company systems.
Instead of hiding passwords in code, credentials get stored in one secure vault, making it easier to track who's using what and keeping both human and AI logins safer.
Unified Access supports Cursor and GitHub
Unified Access plugs right into tools developers already use, like Cursor and GitHub, so teams don't have to change their workflow.
Vercel's security chief Talha Tariq says this partnership means developers can stay productive without sacrificing security.