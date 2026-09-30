Sekoia launches Elevate allowing companies to use chosen AI models
Technology
French cybersecurity firm Sekoia just dropped Elevate, a new platform that lets companies use their favorite AI models to spot and analyze cyber threats automatically.
After testing it with around 2,000 customers in an early access program, Sekoia says Elevate is their answer to hackers who are getting smarter with AI.
Sekoia says up-to-5x faster investigations
Sekoia claims Elevate can cut investigation times by up to five times, based on trials in Europe and the US
CEO Freddy Milesi points out that it's not just about the AI, it's how everything works together.
Plus, users can customize which AI models they use, giving organizations more flexibility to defend against cyberattacks.
Sekoia already counts big names like EDF and the French armed forces ministry as clients.