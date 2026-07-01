Semaglutide may slow aging in people living with HIV
Technology
A new study suggests that GLP-1 drugs (like semaglutide, which is usually used for diabetes and weight loss) might actually help slow down biological aging in people living with HIV.
Since people living with HIV often age faster due to ongoing inflammation and metabolic issues, this could be a pretty big deal.
Semaglutide trial shows benefits and risks
The 32-week trial showed some promising anti-inflammatory effects and improvements in aging markers for those taking semaglutide compared to a placebo.
But there are some concerns: rapid weight loss from these medications might also lead to muscle or bone loss.
Researchers say more studies are needed, especially to see if these benefits (and risks) hold up long term or apply beyond just the HIV community.