Senate invites tech CEOs to answer youth mental health concerns
Big names like Meta, Alphabet, TikTok, and Snap's CEOs have been invited to the US Senate to answer tough questions about how their platforms affect kids' safety and mental health.
Lawmakers are especially worried about addictive app designs and child and teen safety.
This would be a chance for senators to get real answers straight from the top.
States regulate social media amid lawsuits
With no major federal laws on social media yet, at least 20 states have rolled out their own rules last year.
Some senators are pushing for nationwide action so tech companies can't dodge responsibility.
Meanwhile, lawsuits claim these platforms hurt young people's well-being.
Meta and Alphabet's Google were hit with a $6 million verdict in California, and Meta faces a $375 million penalty in New Mexico.
TikTok CEO invited over US split
TikTok's CEO has been invited to testify and could face questions about splitting its US app from global operations, a move meant to avoid a ban.
Lawmakers want details on how user data is handled now, especially with ongoing concerns about Chinese involvement.