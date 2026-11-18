Senators Wyden, Markey, Lujan press Apple, Google over nudification apps
US senators Ron Wyden, Ed Markey, and Ben Lujan are putting pressure on Apple and Google for not doing enough to block "nudification" apps, tools that use AI to add nudity to photos without consent.
Despite rules against this, a recent study found these apps are still easy to find on major app stores, even letting minors create explicit images.
Wyden's office warns of new legislation
Google says it's working on removing harmful apps, while Meta is dealing with criticism over misleading ads about these tools.
Still, enforcement is inconsistent.
Wyden's office stressed the need for tech companies to actually follow their own policies and warned that if things don't improve soon, new laws might be on the table.
The bottom line: lawmakers want tighter controls so these kinds of harmful apps can't slip through the cracks.