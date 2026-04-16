Sennheiser updates Profile wireless microphone to enable direct Bluetooth recording
Technology
Sennheiser just dropped a free firmware update for its Profile Wireless microphone, letting you connect straight to your phone, tablet, or laptop over Bluetooth.
No more carrying around a receiver: just pair and start recording.
This is especially great if you create content on the go, whether it's vlogs or interviews.
Profile Wireless update adds LE Audio
The update adds Bluetooth LE Audio with LC3 codec and classic Bluetooth support, so you get solid audio quality with compatible devices.
All the original wireless features are still there, now with easier setup and more ways to record wherever you are.