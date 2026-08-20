Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds feature user-replaceable batteries
Technology
Sennheiser announced the Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds, and here's the cool part: they come with batteries you can actually replace yourself.
It's Sennheiser's way of cutting down on e-waste and getting ready for new EU rules that'll require user-replaceable batteries in gadgets beginning Feb. 18, 2027.
All you need is a screwdriver (no messy glue or special tools).
Upgraded hybrid ANC and TrueResponse drivers
You get upgraded hybrid noise cancelation, Sennheiser's 7mm TrueResponse drivers for clear sound, and up to 12 hours of battery life per charge.
The buds have been redesigned, too, and the case is slightly narrower to slip into your pocket easily.
Five color options drop on September 3, 2026: copper, cream, denim, lavender, and graphite.