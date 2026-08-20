Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds feature user-replaceable batteries

Sennheiser announced the Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds, and here's the cool part: they come with batteries you can actually replace yourself.

It's Sennheiser's way of cutting down on e-waste and getting ready for new EU rules that'll require user-replaceable batteries in gadgets beginning Feb. 18, 2027.

All you need is a screwdriver (no messy glue or special tools).