SenteLabsAI launches OpenExecutive to advise CEOs using 8 Claude-based agents
OpenExecutive, launched by SenteLabsAI, is an AI tool built to handle the big decisions usually made by CEOs and top executives.
It runs on eight specialized AI agents, each focused on areas like finance, legal, marketing, and operations.
Using Anthropic's Claude models, it can sift through company data and past decisions to offer a unified recommendation, basically trying to think like a leadership team.
OpenExecutive sparks executive automation debate
Released as open-source on June 30, 2026, OpenExecutive isn't just another business tool: it's stirring up debate about whether even executive roles could be automated.
While it can't fully replace human judgment or legal responsibility (yet), the fact that developers who lost jobs during the "AI transformation" reportedly built it adds a twist.
It's making folks wonder: if AI can systematize leadership tasks, should executives be worried about being replaced too?