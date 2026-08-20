Seoul National University and University of Seoul propose photonic circuit
A team from Seoul National University and the University of Seoul has developed a proposed programmable photonic circuit architecture that can adjust how it handles light signals on the fly.
Unlike older chips stuck with fixed delays, this one can tweak signal timing, bandwidth, and frequency in theory, numerical modeling, and detailed electromagnetic simulations alone.
This could help solve big headaches in optical computing: think faster data transfer using light instead of electricity.
Tunable loop couplers enable chip reconfiguration
The secret sauce is tunable loop couplers inside optical resonators, letting the chip shift its settings without extra hardware.
Tests suggest it holds up well even with real-world flaws, so building it with today's tech looks possible.
Next up: making a working version and scaling things up for even smarter, faster photonic processors, potentially powering future AI and lightning-fast communications.