September 14 lunar occultation will hide Venus during daylight hours
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! On September 14, Venus will slip behind the moon in a rare event called a lunar occultation.
If you're in parts of Europe, Africa, or Asia, you'll get to see Venus glide past the moon's edge and briefly vanish, right in broad daylight.
UTC times and Venus regional visibility
The show runs from 9:26am to 1:42pm. UTC (that's 2:56pm to 7:12pm IST for folks in India).
In the Americas, you won't catch the full occultation but can spot Venus and the moon hanging out close together.
Even though it's daytime, Venus is bright enough to spot if conditions are good.
Telescopes help, but never point one at the sun!