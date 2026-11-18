Serious Java4Shell flaw could impact 90% of Fortune 500
A serious flaw in Java, called Java4Shell, has just been found, and it could impact 90% of Fortune 500 companies.
The vulnerability, discovered by startup Calif using OpenAI's GPT-6 Cyber model, can cause the Java Virtual Machine to crash or expose sensitive data if triggered the right way.
Since so many big industries rely on Java, this is a pretty big deal.
Oracle patches US officials urge updates
Calif's Quang Luong spotted the issue and built an example exploit.
Oracle quickly released a patch, and US cybersecurity officials are urging organizations to update as soon as possible.
Tech giants like Google helped coordinate the response, but experts warn that if systems aren't patched soon, they might stay exposed for years.
So, if you use Java anywhere, now's the time to update!