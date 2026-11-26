Shane Legg of Google DeepMind predicts minimal AGI before 2028
Shane Legg, co-founder of Google DeepMind, thinks there's now a better-than-even chance we'll see minimal artificial general intelligence (AGI) before 2028.
He shared this bold prediction on X, pointing to how quickly AI is progressing these days.
If he's right, AGI could arrive sooner than many expected.
DeepMind Institute hosts AGI jobs debate
A discussion about what AGI might mean for work and the economy, organized by the DeepMind Institute, followed Legg's prediction.
Some experts think AI could soon drive more economic growth than human labor and take over more "thinking" jobs, while others believe new kinds of work will pop up, just like in past tech shifts.
There's also growing talk about making sure AI stays safe and earns public trust as it gets smarter.
DeepMind CEO: 4 years to AGI
Earlier this year, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis also said AGI might show up in as little as four years, and warned that organizations need to keep up with how fast AI is moving.