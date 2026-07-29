Shanghai 18-year-old Ma Kai builds AI app to remind grandfather
Ma Kai, an 18-year-old from Shanghai, created an AI-powered app to help his grandfather remember to take his medication and avoid expired pills.
Using the MiniCPM language model, the app sends medication reminders and lets users scan medicine packaging to check expiration dates: if something's expired, it gives a loud voice alert.
App showcased at World AI Conference
Ma grew up with his grandfather, who now lives alone and needs regular medication. Wanting to make sure his grandfather stays safe while Ma moves away for university, he built this tool.
The project quickly got attention on Chinese social media for its thoughtful use of AI in everyday life.
Ma even showcased the app at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, where he hoped to ask tech experts for advice on making it even better.