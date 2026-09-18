Shaoxing robot kicks remote during test, engineer programmed and triggered
A humanoid robot in Shaoxing, China, made waves online after it kicked a remote control out of an engineer's hand during a test on September 7.
The moment was caught on video and has since spread widely online, with social media users describing the incident as a robot "attacking" its operator.
Turns out, the move was actually programmed and triggered by the engineer, not a random act of rebellion.
Clip raises robot testing safety concerns
The clip has sparked fresh conversations about how we test advanced robots and keep things safe.
Even though no one was hurt, the incident is a good reminder that as robots get more skilled (think flying kicks and backflips), strict safety measures are super important.
As China pushes ahead in robotics technology, making sure humans stay safe around these machines is definitely something to keep top of mind.