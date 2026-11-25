ShellBench-based study finds AI agents handle 60% everyday tasks
Turns out, even the best AI agents aren't as flawless as we might hope.
A new study using a benchmark called ShellBench found that top models like GPT-6 Astra and Claude Fable 5.2 could only handle about 60% of everyday tasks (think things like checking receipts or spotting fraud).
While they often get answers right, their performance drops when it comes to safety checks.
Study shows nearly 16% safety issues
ShellBench tested these AIs on over 10 million real-world scenarios and found big differences in how they performed, especially when safety was involved.
Even the leading models ran into safety issues nearly 16% of the time.
So, while AI is getting smarter, making it both accurate and safe, especially for important jobs, is still a work in progress.