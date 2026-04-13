ShinyHunters breach Anodot, steal tokens and threaten customer data leak
Technology
Hackers called ShinyHunters broke into Anodot, a business monitoring software maker used by corporate customers to monitor issues affecting revenue, and grabbed sensitive customer data by stealing authentication tokens.
Now they're threatening to leak that information unless they get paid, leaving companies scrambling to protect themselves.
Rockstar Games among affected firms
Big names like Rockstar Games (yes, the GTA folks) are among those hit (Rockstar actually had a similar hack in 2022).
One affected company removed its cloud data after spotting unusual activity.
This whole situation is a reminder that using third-party software comes with risks, and it's probably time for everyone to double-check their security game.