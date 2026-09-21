ShinyHunters hacks cl0p dark web site sparking rare public feud

It all started with a zero-day flaw in Oracle's E-Business Suite. ShinyHunters found it first, but cl0p reportedly used it to steal data from over 100 companies.

Things got heated: cl0p threatened to leak ShinyHunters's identities, while ShinyHunters threatened to reveal the details of cl0p's internal workings.

The whole episode is a reminder that even hackers aren't immune to rivalry (and why keeping your software updated really matters).