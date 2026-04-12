ShinyHunters hit Rockstar Games via 3rd party, player information untouched
Technology
Rockstar Games just revealed it was hit by the hacker group ShinyHunters, who got in through a third-party provider and tried to ransom stolen data.
The good news is that Rockstar says no player information was touched.
ShinyHunters target corporate data for ransom
ShinyHunters have targeted big names before, think Microsoft and AT&T, and often go after corporate data for ransom.
This latest breach might involve financial records or data associated with companies such as Sony or Microsoft, but it is not like the 2022 leak where GTA 6 gameplay surfaced online.
For now, Rockstar's main message is that your personal details are still secure.